Kartik Aaryan Embraces Airport Look Amid New Normal

Actor Kartik Aaryan feels the airport look in the post-Covid era is similar to the biker look. The actor took to social media to share a picture to underline the similarity.

In a selfie he posted on Instagram, the actor is seen sitting on a plane with mask and face shield on.

“Biker look = Airport look #TravelAfterOneYear #NewNormal,” he wrote late on Tuesday night.

Kartik, known for his comic and romantic roles, will soon be seen in an intense role in Dhamaka. He will be seen playing the role of a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. It is directed by Ram Madhvani.

He will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Kiara Advani. It takes on from the title of the 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan and Ameesha Patel.