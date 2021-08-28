Kartik Aaryan Borrows Famous Quote From Spider-Man Movie for His Latest Instagram Post

Kartik Aaryan has a very busy schedule currently but the actor doesn’t stop sharing glimpses from his personal and professional life for his fans. His social media captions often catch the eyes of the netizens for their quirkiness, and for his latest Instagram post, he has borrowed an old proverb popularised in the film Spider-Man. In the picture, he can be seen walking on the road and behind him is a wall with graffitis of several Marvel and DC superheroes. These characters include Spider-Man, Deadpool, Black Panther, Batman, Superman and others.

As a caption to the picture, he wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility ❤️🕸”. Kartik can be seen dressed in casuals.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller flick, Freddy. He also shared his first look from the film, though it is a silhouette picture of him and his face is look visible.

Apart from Freddy, he has also resumed the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The shooting for the film first began last year in Lucknow but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cast and crew reunited again after one year in March 2021, but the filming was disrupted after Kartik contracted the coronavirus, and then later due to the lockdown in the Covid-19 second wave.

He also has Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Sameer Vidwans’s Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in the pipeline.

