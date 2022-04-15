Kareena Shares Picture of Dad Randhir with Groom; Fans Miss Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married now! The stars who were dating for almost 5 years have finally gotten hitched in an intimate wedding ceremony today amidst close friends and family. Soon after the nuptials, the internet was flooded with several pictures of the big event that went viral. Speaking about viral photos, Ranbir’s cousin and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo from inside the wedding venue, featuring her father Randhir Kapoor and the groom.

The Jab We Met actress took to Instagram and treated her fans to a sweet picture of her father and the groom. In the snap, we see Ranbir share a smile with his uncle. Alongside the click, Kareena wrote, “Papa and brother. Pure Happiness.”

As soon as she posted the picture over the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans rushed to shower sweet wishes in the comment section. They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section. A user also wrote, “Missing Rishi Kapoor Ji.”

A few moments later, Kareena shared an adorable picture of Alia and Ranbir from their wedding as they share an intimate kiss. Kareena expressed her happiness of welcoming Alia into her family in the note alongside the picture. She wrote, “Ranbir Raj Kapoor and Alia Bhatt♥️This is what dreams are made of ♥️@aliaabhatt.”

Sharing a fun moment from the lavish affair, Kareena posted a picture with her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director Karan Johar.She wrote, “Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha?@karanjohar.”

Meanwhile, Alia also shared a couple of photos from their fairytale wedding. Despite not being a typical big fat Bollywood wedding, fans were happy to see the couple much in love and sent their warm wishes in their direction. Sharing the photos, the actress penned a lovely note that read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️”

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding festivities kickstarted with the Mehendi ceremony on Wednesday. However, the guest list was limited only to close friends and family members. According to Mid Day, the couple had the ring exchange ceremony on April 13 as, forty-two years ago, Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor were engaged on the same day, and the young couple wanted to start their marriage on a special note.

