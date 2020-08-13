Kareena-Saif, Hardik-Natasa to Welcome ‘Coronial’ Babies’

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are about to have a coronial baby, and so are Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, besides international celebrities like supermodel Gigi Hadid as well as rapper Nicki Minaj.

Before you jump to conclusions, this is not a new medical condition among pregnant women. Rather, ‘coronial’ is a term that has been coined to describe babies born in the coronavirus times, in the wake of pandemic-induced lockdown and isolation.

According to urbandictionary.com, the 2020 pandemic forced isolation on the global population, which in turn catalysed what is known as the “COVID Thirst”. The ensuing increase in birth rate is giving birth to a generation known as the coronials.

Indian netizens were introduced to this informal word when Kareena and Saif announced on Wednesday that they were expecting their second child as a couple.

“We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. –Saif and Kareena,” said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.

The couple has a son, Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.