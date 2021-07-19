Kareena Kapoor Tells Saif Ali Khan to Not be ‘Cheap’ as He Suggests Selling Taimur in Nappy Ads

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan has been grabbing the limelight since his birth. Whenever the little one steps out of the house, in no time his snaps go viral on social media. Looking at his popularity, Saif once shared that a few producers suggested him for using Taimur in film promotions. But his wife, Kareena had a stern refusal for the proposal.

Speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan in 2018 when the actor was promoting his film, Baazaar, Saif revealed that he even talked to Kareena about sending Taimur for nappy ads, but the Bollywood diva asked him not to be ‘cheap.’

The Bollywood star said that every producer he has worked with, at some point has half-jokingly asked about using Taimur in the film or the promotions. Saif recalled that in Baazaar, they wanted the little one to put salt and pepper hair, while in Kaalakaandi they wanted to put rubber bands on his hair. For Hunter, Saif said that the producer wanted to put Naga Sadhu wig on the 4-year-old.

Looking at the social media attention his little one grasps, the actor revealed that he discussed with his wife to use the popularity, the platform and see if anyone has good nappy ads. Unfortunately, Saif and Kareena were not on the same page. The mother of two, asked her husband to not be ‘cheap’ as he cannot sell their son.

Further the actor jokingly said that he would not even give his little one the money. “I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest,” the actor added. Saif said that he would spend the money on holidays in Switzerland.

While Taimur has the full media’s attention, the couple decided to keep their second son, Jeh, away from the limelight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here