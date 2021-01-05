Kareena Kapoor, Soha and Saba Ali Khan Remember the Cricket Legend

January 5 marks the birth anniversary of the late legendary cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Members of the family are remembering the ace skipper with heartfelt tributes.

Daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor also marked the occasion on social media. She shared a priceless moment featuring her father-in-law and husband on her Instagram story. The old photograph captured a memory of Pataudi with son Saif Ali Khan. The father-son duo are all smiles in the picture taken many years ago. Saif looks unbelievably young in the photo. Kareena captioned the throwback photograph with red heart emojis.

On Pataudi’s 80th birth anniversary, daughter Soha Ali Khan shared a special video. The video shot at home shows a framed photo of her father. Soha marked the occasion by lighting candles which are placed in front of the photo frame.

While sharing the clip, Soha wished her father writing, “Happy 80th birthday Abba.”

Soha’s elder sister and daughter of Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan also paid an emotional tribute. She mined into her vault of memories and found a vintage photograph of her father. The black-and-white picture taken from the field shows the renowned player in his cricket kit. Saba captioned it as, “We miss u….in my heart today and ALWAYS.”

Pataudi is regarded as one of the greatest Indian cricket captains. Fondly known as Tiger, the eighth Nawab of Pataudi was the Indian team’s youngest captain at the age of 21. The cricket great died in 2011 at the age of 70 after battling a lung infection.

His father, the Nawab of Bhopal, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was also a famous cricketer himself. However, Pataudi lost his father at a young age. His cricket journey begin at the age of 16 when he went on to play for Oxford University.