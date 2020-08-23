Kareena Kapoor Shoots with Saif Ali Khan at Home ‘Again’

After shooting for magazine cover, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan shot at home again.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena posted a small clip of their in-house shoot. In the video, we can see Saif sitting on the couch while Kareena busy pouting.

“When in doubt, pout it out. Shoot at home with the husband again,” Kareena captioned the clip.







The two are expecting their second child together.

A few days ago, the couple announced the news of Kareena’s pregnancy. They already have a four-year-old son, Taimur.

Saif is also a father to two other children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan — from his first marriage to actress Amrita Singh.