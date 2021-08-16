Kareena Kapoor Reveals What Saif Ali Khan Said When She Discussed Having Kids

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan launched her debut book a couple of days back, titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. The book chronicles her pregnancy journey with her two sons Taimur and Jeh and aims at serving as an ultimate guide for expecting mothers. In her book, Kareena has shared several anecdotes and have given a detailed account of what she went through during her two pregnancies. She talked about how people glamorise celebrity pregnancies but there is nothing glamorous about it, as she faced the same struggles as any other woman. She also talked about the conversation that transpired between Saif Ali Khan and her, when she discussed having kids.

According to NDTV, an excerpt of the book reads, “The truth is I love being a mom. And I love acting. And I didn’t want to give up on anything, even through my pregnancy. In fact after I got married, I did think hard about my decision to have a family. I thought people would see me differently. But Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents.”

She added that her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore also told her to keep working. “Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding,” she informed.

“And so here I am – writing these words, working, being a mommy, being active, being real. You know, my life often feels like the tree pose – where you’re balancing on one leg. I think women do that beautifully,” Kareena concluded.

On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

