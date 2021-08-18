Kareena Kapoor Responds to Rumours of Her Fee Hike to Play Sita

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made headlines after she signed the dotted line for her upcoming film that will reimagine Ramayana. The actress reportedly hiked her remuneration to Rs 12 crore in order to reprise the role of the mythological character Sita. This hike didn’t go well with the audience, which led to a huge controversy. The controversy soon went out of hand and religious sentiments were hurt. Kareena was being called out for not being sensitive to the film’s purpose – to portray a Hindu epic. In a recent interview with NDTV, the actress was asked about her response to the flak that she has on the receiving end of. However, she replied with a dismissive “yeah yeah,” which the audience was not able to decode.

Even though the actress received a lot of backlash from the people, a lot of her colleagues from the film industry came out in her support. Taapsee Pannu, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, brought out the gender divide in the remuneration angle in the film industry. She supported Kareena’s decision of hiking for a fee and questioned the audience if they had behaved in a similar manner had a male actor decided to hike her fee. Taapsee also drew the publication’s attention to the divide that exists and audience’s selective flak on female actors.

Meanwhile, South actress Priyamani said that dragging a person’s religion into a controversy based on her professional choices is wrong. If an actress thinks she deserves the amount of money for giving in her hard work, she should ask for it.

Pooja Hedge shared her support for the actress with the lyrics of the classic song – Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna. She said that people will always say something, but Kareena should stay unfazed by it. The remuneration call is to be taken by the producer of the film, only.

However, Kareena has decided to stay silent in the controversy except for the recent cryptic reply gave out. Besides Ramayana, Kareena also has Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan in the pipeline.

