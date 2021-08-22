Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Son Jehangir Ali Khan’s First Proper Pic Goes Viral

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned from the Maldives, where she was vacationing with her family. The actress flew to the island nation with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan to ring in Saif’s birthday. On Sunday, the family was snapped by the paparazzi at Kalina airport. In a picture shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Taimur’s former nanny was seen holding Jehangir who wore blue onesie and looked cute like a button.

The picture is shared with the caption, “#saifalikhan #kareenakapoorkhan baby’s first proper picture as the family returns from Maldives in a private chartered flight. Seen along with Nurse #SRLata.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed Jehangir earlier this year. The couple had kept him away from the shutterbugs, however, the paparazzi recently caught a glimpse of Jehangir’s face. Since then, they have been posting pictures with their newborn without covering his face.

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. The actress traced her maternity experience during her pregnancy with Taimur and Jehangir. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here