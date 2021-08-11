Kareena Kapoor Khan Spends Wednesday Morning Signing Her Pregnancy Bible Copies, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her recently released self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. The actress officially launched her book during an Instagram live with her BFF, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. Kareena has, as promised, written candidly about her two pregnancies in her Pregnancy Bible.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a sneak-peek into her morning shenanigans. Kareena shared a picture of her signing her Pregnancy Bible copies. She was dressed in a comfy t-shirt and tied her hair in a bun.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son, Jehangir, earlier this year. They also have a four-year-old boy, Taimur. At the launch event, Kareena had admitted that while her first pregnancy went smoothly, her second was more “difficult.”

“This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’” she said. Kareena also noted that Covid-19 impacted her mental health and that she was afraid of stepping outdoors during her final trimester.

According to the actress, the book is a personal account of what she experienced physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

