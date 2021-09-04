Kareena Kapoor Khan Spends Quality Time With Her ‘World’ Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Babita

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is spending quality time with her family members. and her social media post will surely remind one of their own family. In the latest picture shared by Bebo, she can be seen sharing the frame with her sister Karisma Kapoor and their parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They can be seen dressed in causal attire- both the Kapoor sisters are donning t-shirt and jeans.

She captioned the picture as, “My world❤️.”

Kareena’s Instagram handle is filled with pictures of her family, especially her sons Taimur and Jehangir. Earlier in the day, she took to her Instagram story sections and shared an adorable picture with Taimur.

In the picture, Kareena can be seen donning a T-shirt that says “Heart Breaker.” Taimur can be seen making a cute expression in the picture. Kareena wrote, “What’s on my t shirt Tim? You (sic)” with heart emojis.

Recently, the family flew to the Maldives to ring in Saif’s birthday. Kareena shared the first picture with all four members in the same frame. Wishing Saif a happy birthday, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life… To eternity and beyond with you is all I want.”

Meanwhile, Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh Ali Khan on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. On the work front, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

