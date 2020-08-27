Kareena Kapoor Khan Snapped with Little Taimur, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, snapped outside Amrita Arora’s residence in Bandra. She was accompanied by her son Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo was seen in masks while clicked by the paparazzi. Bebo looked classy in an ivory ensemble while little Tim looked adorable in a pair of shorts and T-shirt.

Bebo also gave a glimpse of the reunion with her ‘squad’. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action”. The snap featured Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat.

Malaika Arora also shared a picture from the girl gang reunion. “Some social distancing with my squad ……. @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @amuaroraofficial @mallika_bhat,” read the caption.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Taimur grabbed the limelight as he created a Ganesh idol with lego blocks. Proud mommy Kareena shared the picture of Taimur sitting in front of the lego idol with folded hands. The caption of the picture reads, “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year… But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us”.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. The couple confirmed the news by releasing an official statement.