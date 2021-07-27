Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Videos From Intense Workout Session With Trainer

Kareena Kapoor Khan delivered her second baby earlier this year in the month of February. However, if you look at her right now, it doesn’t look as if she was pregnant a few months back. We bet, everyone would want to lay their hands on her fitness secret. Apart from scheduled, clean, and healthy meals, workouts and yoga play an important role in Kareena’s fitness.

Kareena is very active on social media and keeps sharing her daily in-outs with her fans. On July 27, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared two clips, featuring her doing some cardio exercises. Tagging her gym trainer, the mother-to-two captioned the post, “Getting each day at a time with my trainer.” Along with the post, she also added a ‘gym time’ gif. In the first video, she was seen working out with dumbbells, while in the second, she was seen doing a cardio exercise.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gyms are shut and even if they open, celebrities are preferring to take precautions and work out at their homes. In the clips shared by Kareena, she was seen working out at her home while her trainer was on a video call. A TV that was set up at the top corner featured her trainer guiding her throughout the workout session.

Even during her pregnancy, Kareena did not part ways with neither her work nor her yoga. She left everyone stunned with pictures that featured her practicing yoga with a big baby bump. The actress endorsed ‘yoga during pregnancy.’ When Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, she made sure to actively practice yoga. In her to-be-released book titled Kareen Kapoor’s Pregnancy Bible, she had revealed that during her second baby, she had pushed herself a little bit more.

On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

