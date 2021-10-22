Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Teaches the Importance of Gender Equality to Taimur and Jehangir

Bollywood power couples Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the proud parents of Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir, who they welcomed earlier this year. The actress in a recent interview said that she teaches her son the importance of gender equality. She says it is important for her boys to be aware of the fact that in their house, their mother is equal to their father.

Talking to Film Companion, she said, “Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally.”

She further added that both Saif and she is bringing food to the table and both of them are clear on the fact that they will both be working. “We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. After the birth of Jeh, Kareena published her first book that chronicled her pregnancy journey. The book is titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan.

