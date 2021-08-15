Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Doesn’t Want Her Sons Jeh, Taimur to be ‘Movie Stars’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her entire family may have worked in the film industry for several decades, but the actress doesn’t want her sons Taimur and Jeh to be actors. In a recent interview with the HT Brunch, Kareena opened up about raising two boys and why she would be happy if her kids would come and tell her that they want to do something else than acting.

“I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done,” says Kareena. “I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys.”

Kareena says she doesn’t want to be a “helicopter mom.” “I want them to fall and learn because that’s the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that’s the way it works. So that’s the way I am parenting both the boys,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently addressed the hate that her family has been subjected to over the names of their sons Taimur, four, and Jeh, who is six months old.

Speaking to India Today in a recent interview, Kareena Kapoor said, “You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can’t think of trolls or I can’t think of any form of negativity. There are two sides to a coin. So it’s okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn’t. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”

