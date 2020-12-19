Kareena Kapoor Khan Rocks Ethnic Maternity Fashion with This Kaftan Kurta

As she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is showing us how to rock maternity fashion in kaftan kurtas. The actress was spotted outside her residence on Friday in a mustard coloured kaftan kurta, which she paired with golden silk pants and colour-corndinated kolhapuri style flats.

The kaftan kurta also had a floral embroidery on its sleeves and neckline. The actress also wore a black face mask and tied her hair in a bun as she waved at the paparazzi.

Kareena’s love for kaftan is pretty much obvious. The Good Newwz star had even started her very own #KaftanSeries on her Instagram profile where she showed a wide collection of kaftans to her followers. The easy breezy and roomy outfit is perfect for intimate get together and outings, especially if you are a pregnant woman.

On her 40th birthday this year, Kareena wore a pistachio coloured kaftan designed by Anita Dongre.

This ready-to-wear creation by designer Anita had accented radiant red flowers and a printed forest-green hemline. The breezy fabric with balloon sleeves and Henley neckline with tassel front is a perfect outfit for mothers-to-be.

Before that, Kareena had sported a tribal print Masaba Gupta creation. Kareena looked comfortable and even playful in this mustard coloured kaftan dress.

Presenting a whole new print of kaftan in October, Kareena posted another selfie in which she was wearing a check print creation. The black and white kaftan had a contrasting red border and amped up her no-makeup look.

In yet another selfie from earlier this year, Kareena is enjoying her lockdown days with this soothing sky blue printed kaftan. Kareena captioned the picture, “Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes .#ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries”

The actress had recently spent some quality family time in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. Kareena was accompanied by husband Saif and their son, Taimur Ali Khan.