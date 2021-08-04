Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals the Plot of Her Cousin Zahaan Raj Kapoor’s Debut Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram story and shared an image that reads “12 HOURS OF TERROR” with additional text revealing a body count across the world, with nine deaths from Italy, seven each from Japan and Bangladesh and one from India, including a message on how people from multiple nationalities list their lives in a deadly terror attack. At the end of the photo, a countdown is attached, with a promise of more being revealed later today in the evening.

While many are speculating that the actor is planning to announce her new film, in reality Kareena is going to introduce her cousin Zahaan Raj Kapoor who is making his Hindi film debut with Hansal Mehta’s next which also feature Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya Rawal. The first look of the film including a poster is going to be unveiled today. The makers are also expected to reveal the title of the film.

News18.com was the first to report on how Shashi Kapoor’s grandson and actor Kunal Kapoor’s son, Zahaan Kapoor, is beginning his career as an actor with the film which is based on true events.

It is now learnt that this Hansal Mehta directorial which is produced by Anubhav Sinha is based on attack on the Holey Artisan cafe in Dhaka which took place in 2016, “The film narrates the story of what happened during the event. The attack on cafe in Dhaka was carried out by a group of five men, who took diners hostage. The 12-hour siege was Bangladesh’s deadliest Islamist attack. Most of the victims were Italian and Japanese with one Indian girl being killed,” reveals a source.

It is also speculated that Zahaan plays one of the diners while Aditya plays the role of one of the terrorists in the film. The shooting of the film had started last month and both the actors have completed a major part of the film. The entire cast and crew is in a bio-bubble and the shooting is going on at suburban five star hotel in Mumbai.

Zahaan is fourth generation Kapoor actor. His great-grandfather was successful actor-director Prithviraj Kapoor. His grandfather Shashi Kapoor was one of the biggest superstars of his generation. Zahaan’s father Kunal Kapoor also tried his acting in a few films before he started managing the Prithvi theatre.

