Kareena Kapoor Khan is Loving Her Monday in PJs, See Pic

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is going to welcome her second child in March, has taken away the Monday blues with a monochromatic picture of herself. In the picture, Bebo can be seen chilling in her PJs as she seems to be taking rest. In her close-up selfie, the actress looks beautiful in a pair of stripped night suit and no-makeup look. She also put an interesting caption which reads, “Pjs on a Monday. what a life.”

While Kareena’s picture grabbed a lot of attention, her friend and designer Manish Malhotra was quick to drop a red heart emoji on the post. Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bebo’s makeup stylist, Pompy also commented on the post. Karisma also took to the comment section and dropped red heart emoji.

Recently, the mom-to-be reunited with her girl gang as she shared a snap on her social media. In the picture, she can be seen posing with BFF Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawala, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat, while she missed her sister Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor as she mentioned in her caption.

Kareena looks absolutely stunning in a blue kaftan while her girl gang were twinning in black and white outfits.

Bebo ended the year 2020 on a happy note as she posted a couple of happy picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. In the pictures, the trio looks quite adorable as they give perfect family goals. She also put a long caption with the picture, a part of which reads, “Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture…”

Bebo further called Saif and Taimur the ‘love of life’ and mentioned that without them, the year 2020 would not be possible. She further wished everyone love and hope and a happy new year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bebo was last seen in Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.