Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts the Painting Made by ‘In House Picasso’ Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur is already a social media star and he enjoys a massive fan following. We have often seen little Tim feature on his mum Kareena’s Instagram timeline.

Now, the proud mommy is back with another update for all Tamiur fans out there. Kareena took to Instagram to share pictures of Taimur flaunting his artwork. Sharing the pictures she wrote, “Who’s the king of the jungle now? #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso”.

This is not the first time when Bebo has flaunted Taimur’s painting skills. Earlier, the actress had shared a sketch prepared by her little son. “Sunny days will be here again soon… A day at the beach * #InhousePicasso #QuarnTimDiaries” (sic).

On Thursday, Kareena expressed ‘heartfelt gratitude’ by donating antimicrobial T-shirts to the doctors and healthcare workers at AIIMS, New Delhi, Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Mumbai, and Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru.

She also shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers risking their lives every day to save people in need. Thank you for showing us that we are and will always be #StrongerTogether”.

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comment while Bebo’s fans praised her efforts.

Meanwhile, as things getting back to new normalcy, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming project ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which also stars Aamir Khan. The Mumbai-leg of the film will be shot soon. As reported earlier, the makers are planning to start the shoot from September 7. They are preparing two sets one at Film City Goregaon and another at Vrundavan Studios in Malad.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie starred Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks.