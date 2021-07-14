Kareena Kapoor Khan Faces Controversy Over Title Of Her Book ‘Pregnancy Bible’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently added one more feather to her hat by launching her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. She announced the launch of the book on social media and touted it to be like her third baby. It has been widely appreciated by the people and her friends from the industry which is why just within a day of its cover launch, the book already started trending as number one bestseller.

However, seems that not everyone is happy with Kareena’s book title. She is now caught in a legal tangle as the All India Minority Board has objected to the name of the book. According to the reports, several members of the board held a meeting at a cemetery located in Kanpur’s Chunni Ganj area that was headed by the board’s chairperson, Diamond Yusuf. There the members condemned the title of the book and decided that after seeking legal advice, the board would file a complaint against the actress.

At present, no official statement has been given out by Kareena on the controversy.

The star wrote the book after giving birth to her second son, Jeh. While announcing its launch on Instagram, she informed her fans that she has shared her experiences, both physical and emotional, from both her pregnancies.

Throughout her second pregnancy, Kareena offered mothers-to-be lots of tips on staying fit and healthy, ranging from advocating homemade food to talking about prenatal yoga. With the release of her latest book, she has taken her efforts a notch higher.

Impressively, the book is verified by the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) that is the official body of gynaecologists and obstetricians. The celebrity mum’s memoir, which is published by Juggernaut India, also features inputs from several experts, including leading nutrition and exercise science expert Rujuta Diwekar, obstetrics and gynaecology specialists Dr Sonali Gupta and Dr Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS, among several others.

