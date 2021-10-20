Kareena Kapoor Khan Baffles Netizens By Holding Coffee Mug Outside Her Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside her home on Wednesday while leaving for an early morning shoot. The 41-year-old actress was wearing a sleeveless beige top and paired it with blue bell bottoms. The netizens were, however, puzzled with the coffee mug in Kareena’s hands, and wondered why the actress always gets papped with a cup. A video posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram attracted unusual comments.

One user asked what’s the use of Kareena’s big house, if she has to drink coffee in a car. “Itna badha ghar kya kaam ka jab coffee bhi gadi mai pini pade,” the comment read. Another said the actress indulges in “show off” as she carries her coffee mug everywhere.

Related: Kareena Kapoor Shows Off Her Swag In Multicoloured Athleisure Outfits, Take A Look

Meanwhile, Kareena recently celebrated her marriage anniversary with actor Saif Ali Khan. She had tied the knot with Saif on October 16, 2012. With a throwback post, Kareena recalled the early days of her relationship with the 51-year-old actor.

“Once upon a time in Greece… there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life… Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world,” Kareena captioned her anniversary post. Kareena has two kids with Saif – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

On work front, Kareena will be next seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of 1994 comedy drama Forrest Gump featuring Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Secret Superstar fame Advait Chandan, also has south actor Naga Chaitanya making his Bollywood debut. The film is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022. The 41-year-old actress is also turning producer with an upcoming project by filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film will be a joint venture with producer Ekta Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.