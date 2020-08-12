Kareena Kapoor Borrows Clothes from Saif Ali Khan for Magazine Cover Shoot, See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently completed her 20 years in the film industry. To celebrate her achievement, Filmfare featured Bebo on its magazine’s cover. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shoot was done at her home itself. What’s more interesting is that Kareena’s actor husband Saif Ali Khan turned photographer for this exclusive shoot.

The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of the photoshoot. She also thanked Saif for lending his shirts.

“I love love love Saif… for lending me his shirts and for his photography skills (sic),” the caption read.

On Monday, Bebo had shared a short video on her Instagram stories while the couple was getting ready for the photoshoot. She wrote in the caption, “Shoot day with the husband”.

Bebo has always made a statement with her killer looks, stunning choices and sizzling personality. The actress recently shared a selfie where she is flaunting her signature pout and glossy lips. She wrote, “Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for,” in the caption.

The Bollywood actress was last seen in Angrezi Medium, with late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next upcoming films are Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha.