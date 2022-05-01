Kareena-Aamir Take On Laal Singh Chaddha’s Feather Challenge; Did Kriti Ignore Kartik At An Event?

Laal Singh Chaddha promotions have already begun! Aamir Khan has already released the song Kahani and now, he and Kareena Kapoor Khan introduced the feather challenge as part of the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video shared by Kareena on her Instagram Reels, the two try to keep the feather floating till the timer ends. It makes for a fun watch as the two try with all their hearts to keep the feather floating and make funny faces in an attempt to do so. Captioning the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Here’s the #featherchallenge with my hero! #aamirkhan”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal finally hit the theatres on Thursday. The love triangle, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha in the lead roles, is surely a laugh riot. Recently, Samantha appeared to address the criticism surrounding the film. A section of the critics has called the movie, based on a love triangle, “problematic”. She tweeted, “I wanted to be a part of a film that made people smile, not think, not over analyse, not dissect… Just take a break from our day-to-day issues and laugh a little. Khatija and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal was that for me.”

Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth over Rs 7 crores of Jacqueline Fernandez with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The agency has estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore. A chargesheet was filed last year by the ED earlier in the connection with the case and mentioned the lavish gifts that Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline. A report by Hindustan Times lists the alleged gifts Jacqueline received from Sukesh and these include three cats worth Rs 9 lakh each, an Arabian horse and several expensive bags.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share snaps of her chilling by her pool. The global icon is seen wearing a lime coloured co-ord set as she immerses herself inside the pool. In the first photo, she strikes a glamorous pose with her hands by her side and her head up. The next photo sees her looking at the camera and laughing. Captioning it, she wrote, “Instagram vs reality 😆”.

After sparking dating rumours earlier this month, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan attended the GQ’s 30 Most Influential Young Indians of 2022 on Friday night. A video was shared online by a paparazzo in which it appeared as if Kriti ignored Kartik at the awards show. In the video, Kriti was sharing pleasantries with Kiara Advani while Kartik was standing behind them. The video seemed to show that Kriti was only talking to Kiara while ignoring Kartik. However, a longer video shows that wasn’t the case. The actors were seen hugging and posing for the cameras. They were seen having a quick chat before Kriti reached out to Kiara, hugged her and parted ways.

