Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu Share Loving Social Media Posts Celebrating Parenthood

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are proud parents to three little angels. Last year in December, the couple welcomed their third child, who has been named Gia Vanessa Snow. As per the reports, Gia was born in Vancouver in Canada. The two also have four-year-old twin daughters — Vienna and Raya Bella. Recently, when Gia turned 7-months-old, the lovely parents shared their feelings through an Instagram post with their fans.

While Karanvir posted an adorable picture of them from an interesting photoshoot, Teejay penned a heartfelt note along with a video of the journey. In the note, the mom of3talked about how she was apprehensive about the baby but luckily, everything turned out to be perfect. In the video, we can also see pictures from Gia’s birthday.

In Karanvir’s post, he was seen shirtless with Gia in his arms as the two posed for the camera. Writing about how protective he is about his little ones, the actor wrote that when it comes to his offspring, he will fight with the fangs of the wolf and the claws of dragons. “Nothing will stop me from protecting them,” he added.

Teejay shared a video that had multiple pictures of the couple with their little one. In the video, she wrote, “Happy 7 month my sweet little girl.”The long note posted with the clip revealed how apprehensive Teejay was before Gia’s birth and further how those feelings went away.

Calling the birth of their twins ‘magical,’ the new mommy wrote that back at that time, everyone was ‘so excited to meet the new baby’ and she herself had done a lot of shopping. Sharing her feelings about her recent delivery, Teejay said she was not sure if she herself was ready to have this baby. She shared that she had bought just a few outfits and a pack of diapers. “The lack of ‘stuff’ made me wonder if I was being fair to this child,” she added. Teejay said she was not sure that if people around will be that happy and excited as they were last time. But all her doubts were brushed off when the baby came into the world.

She further informed that Gia was her easy birth as she arrived within 2 hours with chants and mantras playing in the background. Sharing her first thoughts when she held the little one, Teejay wrote, “What a beautiful, perfect little baby.” The new mommy in town shared that she felt the same love, excitement, and post-birth exhilaration like she had felt for her sisters.

