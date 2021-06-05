Karan Mehra Claims Cameras at Home Were Switched Off by Nisha Rawal, Apurva Asrani Backs Kartik Aaryan

Celebrity couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been in news lately after the latter filed a case of domestic violence against the former. Amid this ongoing controversy, the estranged couple spoke about the cameras installed in their house and why it was switched off during the fight. Accusing Nisha, Karan said that she was the one to switch off all the cameras beforehand.

Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani took to social media on Friday evening to share his respect for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who has called out an alleged campaign going on against Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan.

“I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan. A year ago I had blogged about the bullying Sushant Singh Rajput went through. And though I remain blacklisted for it by many journalists, I feel like something IS changing for the better,” Apurva Asrani tweeted.

Hours after the premiere of The Family Man 2 on Amazon Prime Video, actress Samantha Akkineni shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram account, describing how her character Raji on the show will always be “special” for her. The new season sees Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new, powerful and brutal adversary named Raji, essayed by Samantha, who makes her digital debut with the web series. Sharing a photo of herself and creators Raj and DK, Samantha wrote, “Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy .. RAJI will always be special.”

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli left for England a couple of days back with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika for the World Test Championship Finals with New Zealand. On Saturday, Anushka shared a gorgeous photo of herself from the stadium in Southampton, where she is “quarantining” currently.

Yami Gautam has shared a series of gorgeous pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress, who tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on Friday, shared some beautiful clicks from her Mehendi ceremony.

