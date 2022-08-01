Karan Johar Wraps Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Shoot, Says He’s ‘Forever Grateful’ To The Cast and Crew

Karan Johar has finally wrapped up his ambitious multi-starrer project ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is now all set to bring forth yet another quirky love story after a sabbatical of six years. The makers have managed to create a buzz among fans through frequent snippets and clips highlighting the making of the movie. Now that the shooting has been done, netizens can’t wait to see the finished project.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a wholesome note on this occasion. He even shared a wrap-up video that showed fleeting glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and the rest of the cast and crew celebrating the feat with cakes and balloons laced with hugs and smiles. Karan’s note read, “It’s a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart…a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director chair after many years and it felt like coming home.”

The director went on to express his gratitude towards his team who assisted him relentlessly to bring this dream project of his to fruition. He shared, “We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera – they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani… I am forever grateful. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani coming soon to cinemas in 2023.”

The gleeful post prompted several fans and celebs to leave their endearing comments and wishes. While one of the fans wrote, “Love everything about this, especially Iggy’, another fan commented, “Congratulations! Best wishes ahead’. Others simply spammed the comment section with heart emojis.

Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on February 10, 2023.

