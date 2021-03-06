Karan Johar Urges People to ‘Go Green’ in His Latest Instagram Post

Filmmaker Karan Johar has urged all to go green in his latest post on social media. In an Instagram Story image, Johar poses in a green tie-dye sweatshirt and green sunglasses to put across his message. “Go green,” he wrote. Karan is currently busy with his next directorial titled “Takht”, which stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film will mark Johar’s return to big screen direction for the first time since his 2016 release “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar announced five new projects including a love story ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ under his digital banner Dharmatic. The film features Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles. Apart from ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, Karan upcoming projects on Netflix include drama ‘Ajeeb Daastaans’, Madhuri Dixit-starrer series ‘Finding Anamika’, the documentary ‘Searching For Sheela’ on Ma Anand Sheela and season two of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’.