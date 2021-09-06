Karan Johar Denies Claiming Insurance Worth Rs 50 Crore for Brahmastra

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is once again making headlines for its much-anticipated film Brahmastra. The production house has been rumoured to claim a hefty amount of over Rs 50 crore from an insurance company. While the productions house is said to approach insurance companies with five huge claims, one of the claims is speculated to cover the unexpected delays due to the lead actor Alia Bhatt‘s ill health in 2019.

Now, according to a report by SpotboyE, Karan Johar has denied any such claims and called it a false report. Upon being approached by the entertainment portal, the owner of the Dharma Productions called it “not true at all”.

The film starring Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles, is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is acknowledged to be probably the first-ever superhero trilogy. The shooting of the film has been done across beautiful locations of Bulgaria, Scotland, London, and New York. The film will also feature South superstars like Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. In the movie, Ranbir will be seen portraying the character of Shiva who has superpowers. Alia’s character name is Isha.

The shooting for the movie had started in 2018 and the film was scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019. However, it got delayed due to pandemics. The producers are yet to announce a new date of release.

Karan Johar will return to the director’s chair with his much-anticipated project Takt. The historical drama will be a multi-starrer featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal in crucial roles.

