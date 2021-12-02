Karan Deol Cried Watching Father Sunny Deol Hug Juhi Chawla in Film Scene

Actor Karan Deol is the third generation of the Deol family to venture into films. Taking forward his father and grandfather’s legacy, Karan made his debut with the film, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He is all set for his next movie, titled ‘Velle’. The budding actor along with his father Sunny Deol, recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and the comedian did not miss the chance to make the father-son duo unveil some never-heard-before stories.

During one of the question/answer sessions, Kapil questioned Sunny about how comfortable he is to shoot intimate scenes in front of his father Dharmendra and son Karan. In his reply, Sunny shared an interesting anecdote. The actor revealed that Karan was an infant when he was shooting for a film with actress Juhi Chawla. Sunny said that in of the scenes in a song sequence, he had to hug the actress. The actor recalled that when he hugged Juhi, Karan, who was sitting in the arms of his cousin right behind him, saw it and started crying loudly.

The father-son duo is quite busy with their upcoming projects. Karan’s second film, ‘Velle’ is helmed by Deven Munjal and is produced under the banner, Ajay Devgn FFilms. The movie, which is the Bollywood adaptation of the 2019 Telugu movie ‘Brochevarevarura’, will also feature Mouni Roy in a special cameo. ‘Brochevarevarura’ starred Sree Vishnu, Satyadev Kancharana, and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. Velle is set to release on the big screen by December 10.

On the other hand, Sunny is taking his fans on a nostalgic trip with Gadar 2. The actor has kickstarted the shooting of the much-awaited sequel, with co-star Ameesha Patel. The movie is being directed by Anil Sharma and it will also star his son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role.

The string of sequels is not ending here, Sunny along with his son Karan, brother Bobby Deol, father and veteran actor Dharmendra will star in Anil Sharma’s ‘Apne 2’.

