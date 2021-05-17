Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti Opens up on Endometriosis; Know What It Is

This weekend actress Sumona Chakravarti opened up about her health. Member of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona shared a personal post on Saturday where she revealed that she has been diagnosed with endometriosis since 2011.

Sharing a post-workout selfie, Sumona looked radiant as she shared how she has been maintaining her health, especially through the lockdown. The 32-year-old actress wrote that she has been in stage IV of endometriosis for the past few years. She further mentioned that a good eating habit, exercise and no stress is key to her well-being.

She confessed that the lockdown has been emotionally hard for her. The actress wrote that sometimes judging people solely based on how it appears on the surface does not present the full picture. Sumona wrote that everybody is struggling with something or the other in their lives, and have their own battles to fight. People are surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred, however, all we need is love, compassion, and kindness, wrote Sumona.

So what is endometriosis?

It is a medical condition in which “endometrium,” the tissue that lines the uterus, has endometrial-type tissue growing outside of the uterus. During a regular menstrual cycle, this tissue builds up and breaks down if she does not become pregnant. People with endometriosis develop the endometrial tissue outside of the uterus. The tissue usually develops on other reproductive organs surrounding the uterus, inside the pelvis or in the abdominal cavity. During the menstrual cycle, this tissue reacts to the hormonal changes by building up and breaking down just as the endometrium does. This results in bleeding inside of the pelvis which in turn leads to inflammation, swelling and scarring of the normal tissue surrounding the endometriosis implants. Some of the most common places of endometriosis include the ovaries, the fallopian tubes, ligaments that support the uterus, the posterior cul-de-sac, also known as the space between the uterus and rectum, the outer surface of the uterus, the lining of the pelvic cavity, the anterior cul-de-sac, that is the space between the uterus and bladder.

Endometriosis affects people with uterus between the ages of 25 and 40. Those diagnosed with endometriosis are more likely to have infertility or difficulty getting pregnant. Some of the symptoms of endometriosis may include, excessive menstrual cramps, abnormal or heavy menstrual flow and pain during intercourse. As Sumona mentioned in her Instagram post, her premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms also include mood swings. “The mood swings play havoc emotionally,” Sumona had mentioned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here