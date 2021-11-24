Kapil Sharma Show Shoot With Smriti Irani Cancelled; Naga Chaitanya Wanted to Marry Shruti Haasan?

Union Minister Smriti Irani will soon be making her debut as a writer. After years of hard work, the actor-turned-politician has been able to complete her book, titled, Lal Salaam. And to promote her book, Smriti chose the popular TV show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to make an appearance and talk about her writing.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma Show Shoot With Smriti Irani Cancelled After Guard Didn’t Allow Her on Set?

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce earlier in October. The news left ChaySam fans extremely disheartened. However, it is now being reported that Samantha was not the first woman Chaitanya wanted to marry. Before marrying Samantha in 2017, the 35-year-old Telugu actor was allegedly dating Shruti Haasan, the daughter of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

Also Read: Before Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Wanted to Marry Shruti Haasan: Report

Kangana Ranaut stirred up a hornet’s nest recently when she said that the freedom that India attained in 1947 was given to the nation as ‘bheek’ or alms by the British. The Panga actress was speaking at a media summit a day after she was awarded the Padma Shri award when she gave the controversial statement saying that “India got true freedom only in 2014.”

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Unperturbed by Multiple FIRs Against Her: ‘Just in Case They Come to Arrest Me…’

Rashami Desai has become the talk of the town even before entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant and her latest beach photos are responsible for it. The actress who was in the Maldives last month shared throwback pictures from her time in the island nation and we are confused about what is more breathtaking- the picturesque nation or the actress. In one of the photos, she is sitting on the beach dressed in a gorgeous lime green dress. She poses at the camera as her colour highlighted wavy hair flies in the wind.

Also Read: Rashami Desai Takes the Internet by Storm Even Before Entering Bigg Boss 15, See Her Beach Photos

Actress Gauahar Khan, known for her outspoken nature, has received criticism from the fans of Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar has been ardently following the current season and sharing her views on the inmates’ behaviour. She had criticised Karan for allegedly bullying fellow participant Pratik Sehajpali inside the house. Following this, a fan of Karan and Tejasswi asked everyone to dislike Gauahar’s recent music video titled ‘Tohmat’.

Also Read: ​Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Counters Fan of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash After Backlash

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.