Kapil Sharma Posts Candid Shots from His Latest Photo Shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show

The team of The Kapil Sharma Show has begun the shoot of their famed comedy show. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on Sunday shared pictures from his latest photoshoot for the show which is expected to return to TV screens on August 21.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kapil shared two candid shots from the photoshoot. In one of the shots, Kapil can be seen doing a bhangra pose while Brown Munde song playing in the background.

The Kapil Sharma Show will open with Akshay Kumar as a special guest who will be promoting his film BellBottom on the show. Earlier, Kapil had shared a pic with Akshay Kumar and said that he took his blessings for upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay had trolled him in return saying he was searching for his brains in his knees. Their funny banter had gone viral on social media.

A few days ago, Kapil teased the audience with some hilarious promos of The Kapil Sharma Show which featured a few old faces like Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti and Archana Puran Singh. Comedian Sudesh Lahiri has also joined the show this season.

Meanwhile, Sumona Chakravarti has put an end to all speculation surrounding her return to The Kapil Sharma Show. She recently shot for an episode featuring the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India. She shared a picture on Instagram stories from her time on the sets, confirming that she’d be seen on the new season.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV.

