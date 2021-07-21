Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Get Vaccinated Ahead of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show 3’ Shoot

Kapil Sharma, who recently announced the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, has once again shared a picture with the show’s entire cast on his Instagram account. The photo, featuring Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri and Chandan Prabhakar, shows the comedians posing in front of an “I’m vaccinated” frame set up at a vaccination centre as Kapil takes the selfie. Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, “Are you? #vaccinated #covid #covid19 #2021 #tkss3 #thekapilsharmashow.” The cast is expected to begin the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show 3 soon.

On Monday, Kapil shared an update about the new season of his show through an Instagram post. He shared three pictures of himself and his team on Instagram. The pictures feature him with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri and Chandan Prabhakar. Sharing the pictures on the platform, Kapil Sharma wrote: “New beginning with all the old faces.”

The Kapil Sharma Show was first aired on April 23, 2016. There have been two successful seasons of the show in the past. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the third season of the show.

Kapil Sharma had taken a paternity leave after the birth of his second child due to which the previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air.

