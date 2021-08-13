Kangana Ranaut Wraps Shooting For ‘Dhaakad’, Already ‘Misses Sets’

That actor Kangana Ranaut is an outspoken and fearless person is something everyone knows about her now. And that she is a brilliant actor is something she has proven time and again. In March this year, she received her fourth national award in the best actress category for her films ‘Panga’ and ‘Manikarnika’. The actor recently updated her fans on her upcoming flick ‘Dhaakad’. She said she has finished shooting for the film, in a series of Instagram stories.

Kangana shared pictures and videos from the “Dhaakad” wrap up party. Besides the four-time national award winner, the film features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as well. The cast wrapped the last schedule of the film in Budapest on Thursday. With Razneesh Ghai helming the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of an officer and the name of her character is Agent Agni.

In one of her Instagram stories, Kangana said she had completed her shoot and was already missing sets. The film is being produced by Sohail Makalai Productions and Asailam Films. The makers of the film announced in January “Dhaakad ” will premier in the theatres on October 1.

Next, Kangana will be “Thalaivi”, a biopic of Jayalalithaa, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This film will be released in four languages — Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from “Thalaivi”, Kangana will also be seen in “Tejas”, playing the role of an Indian Airforce pilot. She is expected to direct a film titled “Emergency” based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

