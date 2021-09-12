Kangana Ranaut Tells Kapil Sharma ‘Daily 200 FIRs Were Lodged’; Munmun Dutta Slams Netizens for Age-shaming Her

Actress Arshi Khan says she is upset after cyber bullies trolled her for wishing everyone on the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. “In India we all enjoy every festival with joy. My Hindu friends join me on the occasion of Eid and I celebrate Ganpati, Diwali with them. I don’t see any issue here. But after I posted pictures of me celebrating Ganpati, people started objecting to it. Some said I’m doing it for publicity, others said it wasn’t my festival. Some questioned my religion. I was literally shocked,” says Arshi.

Arshi Khan Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings, Gets Trolled

Recently, it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji is dating her 9-year younger co-star Raj Anadkat. After this speculation was doing the rounds on the internet, many memes featuring Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Tapu (Raj) and Babita ji went viral on social media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Munmun Dutta Slams Netizens for Age-shaming Her

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh met Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist and badminton star PV Sindhu for dinner on Monday. Deepika and Sindhu could be seen going to a restaurant together, while Ranveer joined them later. Deepika opted for a white puffed sleeves satin top with black trousers, while Sindhu wore a white dress. They were photographed by the paparazzi while they were entering the venue for their meeting.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Meet PV Sindhu For Dinner; Twin in White

Kangana Ranaut appeared as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show on September 11, Saturday. The actress was there to promote her recent release Thalaivii based on the life of politician and actress J Jayalalithaa and had a fun-filled evening with the host Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians. Being embroiled in a series of controversies due to her social media post, Kapil had to ask Kangana about the same and the actress smartly avoided controversial answers, this time.

Kangana Ranaut Tells Kapil Sharma ‘Daily 200 FIRs Were Lodged’ When She was on Twitter

Nargis Fakhri, who is best known for her role in films Main Tera Hero and Rockstar, has opened up on her relationship with actor Uday Chopra. She also shared that she has been keeping away from the film industry because of health issues and when she wanted to make a comeback, the Covid pandemic struck.

Nargis Fakhri Opens up on Dating Uday Chopra for 5 Years: People Told Me to Keep it Quiet

