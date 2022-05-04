Kangana Ranaut, Salman Khan Add The Glam At Arpita Khan’s Party; See Pics

Salman Khan has handed over the Eid party duties to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma this year and it seems like they’ve invited some of the biggest names. In pictures shared by the paparazzi, Kangana Ranaut was one of the first guests at the party. Kangana was seen wearing a green and white sharara for the party. She flashed a big smile for the cameras before she made her way in.

Besides Kangana, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also seen making their way to the party with their son. Tabu was making her way to the party as well. She looked gorgeous in a white outfit. Meanwhile, fans are waiting for Salman Khan to make his way to the bash.

A source previously told ETimes that Arpita and Aayush are hosting the party at their newly acquired home in Khar. “The party is going to be just as star-studded as any year, but this time Salman has let Arpita and Aayush do the honours on his behalf,” the source said. The insider added that the couple is hosting the entire Khan family members and will also be inviting all of Salman’s close friends.

For the party, Aayush and Arpita have planned a great spread of food and festivities for the occasion. Speaking of the venue, the insider added that the venue will be Arpita and Aayush’s home in the Flying Carpet building which they acquired earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Salman greeted fans outside his Galaxy apartment on the occasion of Eid earlier in the day. In the pics captured by paparazzi, we see the megastar turning up to his fans on the balcony of his home, on the occasion after two years, due to the COVID-19 hiatus. Salman was seen dressed in a blue kurta as he waved at fans and even gave a thumb to the crowd waiting to see their favourite actor. It was in 2019, that Salman greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid.

