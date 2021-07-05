Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s Divorce, Talks About Inter-fate Marriages

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the news of Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce. She took to Instagram story and talked about inter-fate marriages. She wrote, “At one point In Punjab most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh, this trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir’s second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims. Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu? with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive… if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one’s religion to marry a Muslim?”

Aamir and Kiran announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage in a statement issued to the press on Saturday.

The statement read: “Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together.”

