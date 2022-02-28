Kangana Ranaut Kicks Off Reality Show with 16 Controversial Contestants

Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have come together to make a new digital-only reality show, called Lock Upp, which will begins streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player tonight. The show has been making headlines in the past few days for its choice of controversial contestants including comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, wrestler Babita Phogat, actress Nisha Rawal and television sensation Karanvir Bohra. Every teaser, poster and trailer of the show has been creating buzz on social media as netizens waited for its launch.

The show hit a roadblock just before its premiere recently when it was challenged on allegations of plagiarism and a court issued a stay order on its streaming date. However, the honorable court later vacated the order and allowed the show to stream as planned.

With 16 controversial contestants entering Kangana Ranaut’s jail and contesting for basic amenities, Lock Upp promises to be the most fearless reality show in the country. Tonight’s special episode had some contestants being grilled by a special panel under the watchful eyes of the feisty host, Kangana. The actress introduced each inmate to the audience, and after being grilled by a special panel, they were taken off by the guards to the ‘lock up’.

Raveena Tandon made a special appearance on the show to support Kangana. Kangana gave a tour of the jail during her conversation with Raveena, and also asked the latter to be the jailer for one day.

The show had been compared with Bigg Boss in terms of the concept, but the jail in which the contestants would be living in looks nothing like the Bigg Boss house. The contestants will have to make do with the bare minimum in the jail, with cots as beds, basic cooking equipment and utensils and Indian style toilets.

Munawar Faruqui was the first contestant to enter the jail, wearing an orange jumpsuit. Swami Chakrapani was the second contestant to enter the jail, after a round of grilling by the panelists, who questioned him on his actions and opinions. Chakrapani and designer Saisha Shinde, who was in the news for her gender transformation, were sent to the Lock Upp together.

