Kangana Ranaut Celebrates as Her Passport Finally Gets Renewed

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is on cloud nine after her passport was renewed on Wednesday following a hearing in the Bombay High Court. She is now set to fly to Budapest and meet the team of her upcoming film Dhaakad. She informed her fans about the update on her Instagram page by sharing a picture with the director of the movie, Razneesh Ghai. In the caption, she revealed that she has received a fresh passport. She tagged Razneesh in the post and wrote that she will soon meet the team on the sets of the project. She also thanked her well-wishers for their concern on the issue.

A few weeks ago, Kangana had applied for the renewal of her passport. However, the local passport authority in Mumbai had denied her plea on the ground that a case of sedition was registered against her at the Bandra police station.

Subsequently, the actress moved the Bombay HC seeking directions to the regional passport authority for the renewal of her passport. The HC disposed of her case after the Passport Authority’s counsel assured the court that her passport renewal application will be processed expeditiously.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s Dhaakad is based on issues like child trafficking and crimes against women. She will be seen playing the lead role of an officer in the spy thriller. Apart from her, Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also feature in pivotal roles.

The star has also completed shooting for Thalaivi which is a biopic on actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa. The film is made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Though it was initially slated to hit the floors on April 23 this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the makers decided to postpone its release. She also has Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Emergency in her kitty.

