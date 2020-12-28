Kangana Ranaut Aces Winter Fashion as She Arrives in Mumbai, See Pics

Bollywood actor and social media firebrand Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai. The actor was acing winter fashion in her airport look as she flew from her Manali home to Mumbai with heavy security on Sunday.

The Queen actress made sure that she created a buzz as she landed back in Mumbai, the city she compared to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) back in September after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished part of her house for illegal construction.

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Kangana chose to wear a chic winter outfit with a grey checkered pencil skirt that clung to her body and hemmed right below her knees. She styled it with a grey sweatshirt that was layered with a white frilled collared shirt. For her footwear, Kangana chose to opt for knee-high glossy leather boots. Carrying a large Christian Dior bag and her hair in a bun, Kangana was surrounded by security forces as the paparazzi captured her arrival.

The actor is currently involved in a tussle with the Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena government after she declared that the city was unsafe for her. After BMC demolished part of her Mumbai house, Kangana moved the Bombay High Court which stayed the demolition, hours after the civic body had started the exercise. Kangana now has a Y-plus security which is given to her by the central government. Her security team consists of ten armed commandos.

On Sunday, Kangana was also accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithviraj as well. Before coming to Mumbai, the actor spent her Christmas time hiking around Himachal Pardesh with her family members. In one of the Instagram posts, Kangana shared a glimpse of her hiking trip with her sister-in-law Ritu and sister Rangoli. The post received over 5,31,230 likes.

Kangana has also been busy with the shoot of her movies. She has completed the shooting of Thalaivi.