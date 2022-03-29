Kangana Backs Will Smith, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR Crosses Rs 500 Cr Worldwide

Kangana dropped a picture of Smith slapping Rock from Oscars 20022 on her Instagram stories and talked about how she would have done the same if one would have joked about her mother or sister’s illness. She also joked about how Smith should participate in her controversial reality show Lock Upp. “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make a bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did…bass ass move…hope he comes to my #LockUpp (sic),” Kangana wrote.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is having a dream run at the box office, with each version establishing new records in both domestic and international markets. The historical action drama is on course to outperform Baahubali 2 in its native Telugu language. RRR has already reached the Rs 500-crore milestone at the Box Office in three days.

Boney Kapoor talked about Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy and revealed that everyone in the family is super excited. “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news,” he told Pinkvilla.

The 94th Academy Awards were held earlier today at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles. However, during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the mega show legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and veteran actor Dilip Kumar were left out missing. The two Indian legends were surprisingly had no mention in the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

Ranveer Singh is currently in Dubai attending Expo 2020. The actor is representing the Indian media and entertainment industry at the world expo and is a part of a delegation led by Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. On Monday, as part of the Media and Entertainment fortnight at Expo 2020 Dubai, Ranveer Singh and Anurag Thakur visited the India Pavilion and grooved to his famous song Malhari along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

