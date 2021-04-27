Kamala Harris announces US will send $310 million in humanitarian aid to Central America

$255 million will go to humanitarian relief and $55 million will go toward addressing food insecurity in the region.
“In light of the dire situation and acute suffering faced by millions of people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, Vice President Harris announced an additional $310 million in U.S. government support,” a fact sheet released by the White House said.
Monday’s announcement comes hours after Harris met virtually with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei.
According to a statement from Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders, the two leaders “committed to strengthen bilateral efforts to manage migration in an orderly and humane manner in accordance with national and international laws, agreed on the need to establish orderly and legal channels for migrants and agreed on the importance of creating economic opportunities in the region that will benefit both countries.”
Already, Republicans have used Harris’ assignment to paint her as the face of the problem, questioning why she hasn’t visited the border. Some of the backlash prompted the White House to make clear multiple times that her role is limited to diplomatic efforts in curbing the migrant flow — and not the entirety of the problem.