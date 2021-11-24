Kamal Haasan To Vikram, List of South Superstars Returning on Big Screen in 2022

Much like any other industry, the Covid-19 pandemic had a huge impact on cinema as well. No film of south superstar Ajith was released in 2021. Megastar Kamal Hassan and Vikram were also missing from the big screens. Actor Vikram has wrapped shooting for Mahan but there’s no word on its release yet.

But now, as things are slowly limping back to normal, theatres have also been allowed to function. In 2022, especially in the first quarter, several big releases are lined up down South.

At the very beginning of 2022, Ajith Kumar will be seen in a family-action drama, Valimai. The film is all set to be released on the occasion of Pongal in 2022. In February, Suriya’s next film will be released on February 4.

The month of March will have a megastar package of sorts for the audience. Kamal Hassan, Bhagat Bachil and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together on the big screen. Actor Vikram will also be seen playing a key role in this film next year.

Apart from this, April will witness a mega alliance between actor Vijay and Sun Pictures. Kolamavu Kokila and Nelson Dileepkumar have given two big hits and one of them was Doctor in 2021.

Vijay’s Master, Karthi’s Sultan, Dhanush’s Karnan, Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, and Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe were among the few films that were released in the theatres.

But in the first four months of 2022, Vikram’s Mahan, Dhanush’s Maran, Tiruchirambalam, Vishal’s Veerame Vagai Soodum, Lathi, Karthi’s Viruman, Shiva Karthikeyan’s Don will be released. It is also being said that these releases will compensate for the decline of 2020 and 2021.

The film theatres and the cinema halls have been allowed to reopen across the country.

