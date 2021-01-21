Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal Lead Tributes

Noted Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, breathed his last on January 20. In addition to thousands of fans, many prominent members of the film industry have expressed their grief over the demise of popular actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri. The veteran comedy actor, who was known for playing memorable grandfather roles, was 98. Namboothiri was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kannur after his pneumonia and coronavirus diagnosis, a few weeks ago.

Kamal Haasan paid his last respects to the late actor. He took to his official Twitter handle where he posted a special farewell message in Tamil language. Haasan wrote that Namboothiri was 73 years old when he entered the film industry and made the audiences laugh for the last 18 years. He added that the renowned veteran, who played his onscreen grandfather, was celebrated for his infectious energy. Finally paying his tributes, the actor expressed sorrow that Namboothiri left us before becoming a centenarian.

Mohanlal also took to social media to pay his heartfelt tribute. The superstar shared a smiling photo of Namboothiri while bidding him adieu.

Filmmaker, Rajiv Menon also mourned the loss of Namboothiri on social media. In his tweet, Menon remarked how the late actor brought the Uyee Uyee thaatha from Kandukondainkandukondain to life and made it into Tamil cinema’s most loved grandfather character. He concluded saying that his mischievous eyes that had the ability to turn despair in a flash will be missed.

Actor Tovino Thomas also expressed grief at losing Malayalam cinema’s gem.

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri became a household name for his performance as a witty grandfather and his Tamil film appearances got him great recognition. Mostly remembered for his works in Kalyanaraman (2002), Pammal K Sambandam (2002), Kaikudunna Nilavu (1998), Kaliyattam (1997), Sadanandante Samayam (2003), Madhuranombarakattu (2000), Rappakal (2005), and Pokkiri Raja (2010), Namboothiri was a native of Payyanur. He is survived by two daughters: Devi and Yamuna and two sons: Bhavadasan and PV Kunjikrishnan.