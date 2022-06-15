Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin After the Success of Vikram; See Pic

Kamal Haasan’s latest offering Vikram is ruling the box office. The total box office collections for the movie till the second Saturday stand at Rs. 192 crores and the figures are expected to take a leap ahead in the coming weeks. The Vishwaroopam actor has been heaping praises ever since the movie hit the theatres. With the film keeping the box office cash register ringing, Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at his camp.

The Hey Ram actor took to Twitter and posted a picture with CM. In the picture posted by Kamal, we see the duo smiling as the actor offers a huge bouquet to Tamil Nadu CM, as a mark of respect.

Take a look at the picture here:

This isn’t the first time, the success of the film is being celebrated. Earlier, megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a success party at his residence. Apart from director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan, Bollywood star Salman Khan was also among the attendees. Sharing pictures from the event, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Absolute joy, celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend Kamal Haasan for the spectacular success of Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai, Director Lokesh & team at my home last night.”

He also added that Vikram was an intense and thrilling film and wished Kamal more power. In the pictures, Chiranjeevi is seen handing them flower bouquets and honouring Kamal Haasan with a shawl. The group photograph is currently being shared by many and is going viral on social media. A user took to the comment section and called the three of them ‘GOAT’ of their respective Industries

Absolute joy,celebrating & honouring my dearest old friend @ikamalhaasan for the spectacular success of #Vikram along with my dearest Sallu Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan @Dir_Lokesh & team at my home last night.What an intense & thrilling film it is!!Kudos My friend!! More Power to you! pic.twitter.com/0ovPFK20r4 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 12, 2022

Vikram is a Tamil action thriller written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The movie features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain and Chembam Vinod Jose playing supporting roles. Suriya made a cameo appearance in the film. The film’s soundtrack and score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing done by Philomin Raj.

The film continues from Kathi and follows a black operation squad led by Amar, tracking down masked vigilantes. He also learns about a drug syndicate group called Vetti Vagaiyara, led by Santhanam, who wants the missing drugs to be delivered to his cold-blooded boss Rolex.

Vikram has opened on a positive note and went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year.

