Kamal Haasan Lauds Suriya’s Jai Bhim For Raising Issues Of Marginalised Community

Tamil film star Suriya’s new movie ‘Jai Bhim’ has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Tuesday. The courtroom drama written and directed by TJ Gnanavel revolves around the lives of Tribal people and shows an advocate’s fight for justice for a marginalized tribal community. It is garnering immense praise and unprecedented appreciation from fans and critics alike.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also watched Jai Bhim and felt emotional. He appreciated the film for bringing the voices of voiceless people into the public domain.

In a tweet, Haasan said that he was left teary-eyed after watching Jai Bhim. He said that the film directed by TJ Gnananvel highlighted the pain and struggles of the tribal community. He extended his best wishes to the entire team of Jai Bhim.

Responding to Haasan’s appreciation, Suriya said that he is following the path paved by veteran actor. He also thanked Hassan for praising the film.

Jai Bhim’s team reportedly made special arrangements for Kamal Haasan to watch the film.

Earlier on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised Suriya’s latest film. In a special screening before its OTT release, Stalin watched the film and said that the film made his heart heavy all night long. He praised the cast and crew of the film. CM Stalin said that the film reminded him of his days in jail in 1976 during the Emergency.

In the film, Suriya plays the role of a lawyer named Chandru who fights against all odds for the tribal communities. Apart from Suriya, Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Rao Ramesh, and LijoMol Jose are in pivotal roles in Jai Bhim.

The story of Jai Bhim film is inspired by real-life incidents based on the life of popular advocate and retired Madras High Court judge, Justice Chandru. The film is streaming in multiple languages on Amazon Prime Video from November 2.

