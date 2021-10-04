Kamal Haasan Confirms Isai Vani, Raju, Mathumitha as Contestants

The fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil premieres on October 3 on Vijay TV and digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has returned as the host. The set of the reality show is in EVP film city on the outskirts of Chennai. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Tamil ended earlier this year.

In the ongoing episode, Haasan has introduced four contestants of the new season – he first welcomed Isai Vani, followed by Raju, Mathumitha and Abishek. The names of GP Muthu, Sembaruthi fame Priya Raman, Kani Thiru, Sunita Gogoi, Shakila’s adopted daughter Mila, Kanmani, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, and others are also mentioned in the list of probable contestants.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSjlaleg9Zk/hqdefault.jpg

According to reports, the makers of the show have decided not to include any common person as a participant in season 5. The idea has been dropped this year due to the raging pandemic. However, in the first and second seasons of the reality show, common people like Nithya and Juliana participated as contestants.

Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 5: ‘Master’ Fame Ciby Bhuvana Chandran May Enter House as Contestant

Meanwhile, Haasan has remained the host for Bigg Boss Tamil since the first season, and he is being paid a hefty amount to continue his job. According to Get India News, the 66-year-old will get Rs 4 crore per week, and by the end of the season, his earnings will be nearly Rs 60 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.