Kajol Shares Her Hilarious Skincare Routine, Singing Sia’s Song Unstoppable

Actress Kajol posted a video showcasing her skincare routine, and it is hilarious. Kajol posted a video on Instagram where she is seen makeup-free, lip-syncing and dancing to Sia’s Unstoppable. “My skincare routine, goes on straight after my moisturiser #instanteffect #twoweekstoanewyou #tryittoday,” Kajol wrote.

The actress is known for her witty humour and another Instagram post was an example of that. The 46-year-old actress shared a screengrab of a scene from her 1998 movie Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha where she is engrossed in some serious reading. However, it was the caption of her latest post that might intrigue you.

Kajol revealed that one of her favourite words ever happens to be “supercalifragilisticexpialidocious”. She further clarified that the word was not in the particular book she was reading in the photograph. Now, the meaning of this unusually long word might seem to be something very sophisticated. But in reality, the word is a complex way of describing something that is ‘extremely good’, according to Cambridge Dictionary.

The actress was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, Tribhanga. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. The film also stars Mithila Palkar as Kajol’s on-screen daughter.