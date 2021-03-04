Kajol Shares Her Cute Love Story with Coffee

Kajol often shares humorous posts on social media. On Wednesday the actress shared her cute love story with coffee. “Once upon a time there lived a girl. She loved coffee… and they lived happily ever after. The end,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Kajol keeps inspiring her fans and followers with motivational words on Instagram. In another story posted recently, the actress wrote, “Strong people break too, they just keep quiet, rebuild and keep going.”

On Tuesday, Kajol took to social media to celebrate one year of the release date of her short film Devi. “1 year to Devi. A film which I will forever be proud of but which also till today makes me feel so many things in such a short period of time. The reason, the women and the conclusion all just bring a lump to my throat till today. Watch it for yourself again,” she posted.

Kajol was last seen in the recently-released OTT film, Tribhanga. The Renuka Shahane directorial also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.